Here's what Emma Thompson told Donald Trump when he 'stalked' her

Emma Thompson recalled an encounter with Donald Trump from 1998

August 09, 2025

Emma Thompson has shared a creepy encounter she had with Donald Trump, the current President of the United States.

Thompson spoke at the Locarno Film Festival today. When asked about filming the 1998 Mike Nichols feature Primary Colors, she recalled that she got a phone call one day on the set in her trailer.

“It was Donald Trump. He said, ‘Hello, this is Donald Trump?’. I thought it was a joke and asked, ‘How can I help you? Maybe he needed directions from someone," the Sense and Sensibility star joked.

"And then he said, 'I’d love you to come and stay at one of my beautiful places. Maybe we could have dinner.' I said, well, that’s very sweet. Thank you so much. I’ll get back to you," she continued.

The British actress then noted that she was surprised how Trump got her trailer phone’s number and called her. But, she quickly realized why and how he called.

"I realized that on that day, my divorce decree had come through," Thompson said. "And I bet he’s got people looking for suitable people he could take out on his arm. You know, a nice divorcee, that’s what he was looking for."

"And he found the number in my trailer. I mean, that’s stalking,” the remarked.

"I could have gone on a date with Donald Trump, and then I would have a story to tell. I could have changed the course of American history," Emma Thompson joked. 

