Selena Gomez helps Jennifer Aniston in building her social media presence

Jennifer Aniston shares rare details about her friendship with Selena Gomez

Jennifer Aniston has admitted that Selena Gomez has been "an angel" in her life.

Speaking to People, Aniston said, “Selena helps me lean into social media. She’s so effortless when it comes to that. And she’s just an angel who I love spending time with."

Meanwhile, the Friends actress talked about how she limits her social media scrolling.

“I’ve been trying not to doomscroll. I try to stay away from the noise as much as possible,” she admitted. “Thankfully, my algorithm is animals, architecture, hair and spiritual affirmations. So it’s not that doomy."

Sharing her routine after wrapping up her shooting, Aniston continued, “I come home, I’m with my dogs. I’ll put on music. I’ll talk to some friends on the phone, like people used to do."

“I like to just zone out to a great documentary, find something that’s going to be light on my heart and make me laugh. Maybe have friends over for dinner," the 56-year-old actress told the outlet.

“I try to focus on the beautiful things that are happening in life and where I can contribute. There are certain things that are out of our control and out of our power, which is quite frustrating. So, try not to dwell where you are handcuffed and can’t do anything,” she added.

“I love my work, I love my dogs, I love my friends and I’m excited about creating new things," the Murder Mystery actress concluded.

For those unversed, Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram in late 2019 to launch hair conditioner LolaVie Glossing Detangler.