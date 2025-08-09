David Beckham jokes about how times have changed with son Cruz

David Beckham shares nostalgic post with son Cruz

David Beckham reflected on how times have changed in an emotional moment.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the former footballer posted a photo with his and Victoria Beckham’s third son Cruz.

The photo showed a nostalgic moment where Cruz can be seen helping dad putting on a napkin in a restaurant.

Reflecting on the times changed, David wrote in the caption, “How times have changed , it used to be me putting the Bib on you @cruzbeckham.”

He added, “looks like it's my turn to not spill my food,” also tagging his wife Victoria in the caption.

The adorable moment received admiration from fans with one writing in the comments section, “The mutual and reciprocal love between father and children, it’s the greatest thing in the world! God bless them.”

Meanwhile, another called it a “priceless moment.”

“He is worthy of being the face value representative of football,” the third comment read.

However, one user also praised the resemblance between father and son, writing, “the resemblance in uncanny.”

Besides Cruz Beckham, David Beckham and Victoria share two other sons: the eldest Brooklyn and the younger Romeo. Additionally, they’re also parents to a daughter Harper, who’s the youngest sibling in the Beckham household.