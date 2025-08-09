Jelly Roll teases vacation plans with wife Bunnie Xo

Photo: Jelly Roll vows to shed more pounds before next vacation with wife Bunnie Xo

Jelly Roll has been showing off a whole new leaner look.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the Son of a Sinner singer has shed nearly 200 pounds, dropping from 540 to 357, and insisted that he is not done yet.

The 44-year-old country star revealed his transformation during a recent appearance at sports commentator Pat McAfee’s Big Night AHT event in Pittsburgh.

"I'm gonna lose another 100 pounds and go skydiving with my wife in Sweden, baby," he told the cheering crowd of his 44-year-old wife.

The dramatic change comes thanks to a mix of healthier eating and a dedicated workout routine.

With the help of a personal trainer, Jelly Roll has taken up track running and other fitness challenges to push himself further.

"I've been really kicking a**, man. I'm doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week," he previously revealed to PEOPLE Magazine during a chat in April 2024.

"I'm doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I'm eating healthy right now."

He added, "I feel really good. I was thinking, I plan on losing another 100, 100-and-something [pounds]. If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I'm going to feel like by the time I go on tour."

The American Idol artist in residence has also been lacing up for races, running in the 2 Bears 5K in Los Angeles last year and again in Tampa this past May.

Joining him on the journey is his wife, Dumb Blonde podcast host Bunnie Xo who admitted she’s been “micro-dosing” the weight-loss drug tirzepatide, sold under the brand name Zepbound, though she joked she’s still “hungry as s***.”