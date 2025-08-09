DC boss James Gunn blasts 'nonsense' gossip

James Gunn dismisses 'nonsense' theories

James Gunn, as a co-head, has often interacted with fans to share updates about upcoming projects and address or dispel rumors that have gone viral on the internet.



One such theory about the casting of The Batman II claimed Robin will appear in the sequel, as the makers have kept the details about the film under wraps.

Taking to Threads, he said, “Guys, please stop believing this nonsense. I think six of us have read the script. No one knows anything about The Batman 2."

Previously, the filmmaker also dismissed the reports of villain Hush, saying, “Everything you've heard is a total guess or made up. No one in the world knows anything about the concept for the story except four people."

Along with this, there have been speculations about a live-action movie on Teen Titans being in the works. On this, James said, "Anything you've heard about that movie [Teen Titans] is made up or a guess. No one in the world knows anything about the concept for the story except four people."

He also quashed reports that Ana Nogueria was writing the rumoured superhero team film's script.

"It doesn't exist. She's been on WW for a while,” he said. “I asked Ana to move to WW to finish that first, and she did," adding, "Yes, yes, we just have never read a script."

James, who recently directed Superman, also faced criticism from some conservative quarters for his comments about the Man of Steel being an “immigrant story about 'kindness”.

“I’m not here to judge people,” the filmmaker said at the movie's premiere in Los Angeles. “I think this is a movie about kindness, and I think that’s something everyone can relate to.”

Superman is in theatres now.