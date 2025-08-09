'Weapons' director reveals why Amy Madigan was cast as creepy Aunt Gladys

'Weapons' director shares why he picked Amy Madigan to play Aunt Gladys

Amy Madigan’s character is the weapon in Weapons, Zach Cregger’s new horror film starring Julia Garner and Josh Brolin in lead roles.

Amy’s role was kept under wraps and she refused red carpet interviews at the premiere of the film.

Now, Zach is recalling how he cast the 74-year-old actress over lunch.

"It's such a narrow bullseye, right? You need somebody who is naturally sparky and hilarious and also ruthless and laser focused and intimidating," the filmmaker Entertainment Weekly of the Amy’s role as Aunt Gladys in the film.

"And Amy can do anything. She has that Chicago Midwestern spark that just oozes off of her in a wonderful way, but at her core, there's something reptilian that she can access," he explained.

The director confessed that he offered her the role over a lunch despite deciding not to do that.

He said, "When I was driving to lunch, I was like, Don't offer her the role. No matter what you do, don't offer her the role at lunch. Between the breadsticks and the main meal, I was like, 'This part is yours. You can have it!' I just could tell, I could just smell it on her that this was the right way to go."

Weapons follows a mysterious disappearance of all kids from one class, taught by Julia Garner's character Justine Gandy.