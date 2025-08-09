Queen Camilla adds to King Charles and William’s troubles after Andrew

Queen Camilla is facing fresh scrutiny after she was spotted vacationing aboard a £30 million superyacht owned by a major Tory donor while holidaying in Greece.

According to The Mirror, the queen was photographed on the Zenobia, a luxury yacht owned by a businessman, a longtime Conservative Party donor.

Camilla appeared relaxed in a hot-pink tunic dress by British brand Aspiga and oversized sunglasses.

Queen Camilla: Photo curtesy The Mirror

While she was not accompanied by King Charles, who is undergoing cancer treatment, and the yacht was not carrying the owner at the time, the optics are notable.

Former Liberal Democrat minister Norman Baker commented that royals “really ought to consider the public perception” of accepting such hospitality.

“They are representing the country at all times... This is not a good look for Camilla,” he added.

Although no wrongdoing has been suggested, critics say the episode raises concerns about the monarchy’s political neutrality as the royal family is constitutionally expected to steer clear of political influence.

Camilla’s summer getaway follows earlier reports of Prince William and Kate Middleton vacationing on a separate superyacht, though those trips received less media coverage.

The royal family is already facing heightened media scrutiny over an upcoming book about Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The book’s revelations have reignited public debate over past controversies, drawing unwelcome headlines at a time when King Charles is undergoing cancer treatment.

Adding to the pressure, Jeffrey Epstein’s former butler recently gave an interview to The Telegraph, discussing the Duke of York's relationship with the sex offender.

Against this backdrop, Queen Camilla’s private getaway is expected to attract further negative media attention.