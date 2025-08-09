Jeff Buckley's Rebecca Moore makes rare admission about sorrow

Photo: Jeff Buckley's Rebecca Moore weighs in on sorrow of losing musician

Jeff Buckley’s former girlfriend has been reflecting on her time with the ’90s rock legend, and why she’s finally ready to speak publicly about his death.

For those unversed, Rebecca Moore first met Buckley in New York in 1991, when he was an unknown singer-songwriter from Los Angeles and she was a backstage performance artist.

The two went on to share a close relationship until his tragic passing six years later.

In her latest confessional with PEOPLE Magazine, Rebecca Moore shared that she has “succumbed to the wounds” and decided to address the tragedy of Buckley’s drowning in 1997.

Rebecca Moore, who was with the Grace singer until his passing, revealed he had been experiencing “some sort of mental health struggle” in the time leading up to his death.

“Sorrow causes a lot of people, including myself, to kind of run and hide,” she admitted.

Rebecca Moore also opened up about working with filmmaker Amy Berg, whose new documentary It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley explores the musician’s life and untimely death.

“Amy has a body of work that made me respect her, and it seemed like an honor,” she said of the Deliver Us From Evil director.

“There were all these little gates I put up, but I thought, ‘How long are you going to keep everything to yourself?’ This person was so magical,” she continued and noted, “I wanted to celebrate what was beautiful about this relationship, even though there was so much pain, and to have pride in whatever part I played," after which she moved to a new topic.