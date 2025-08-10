Prince Andrew reality as Duke is ‘obsessed' with status

Prince Andrew’s reality is laid bare by a Royal expert.

The Duke of York, who has been branded a "the problem that won't go away" in the book 'Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the Yorks' by Andrew Lownie, is aptly presented.

She told the Mirror : "Every few months now, there seem to be new allegations about Prince Andrew and lurid stories about his behaviour over the years.

"These summer months are meant to be a period of calm and respite for the Royal family. But here's the Duke once again, splashed all over the papers, with graphic tales.

"I'm sure the book will have infuriated Andrew. I have to say, though, that from my own experience of meeting the Duke and my conversations with many people who have known him or worked with him over the years, there is a distinct ring of truth about his portrayal in this book. Arrogant, pompous and obsessed with status was my abiding impression of him."

She added: "For the King, it must be exasperating to have to read once again about his brother's shenanigans. It will be interesting to see whether the Duke and Duchess are invited to Balmoral this year as part of the family's summer get-togethers. It certainly could be awkward.