Macaulay Culkin chooses favourite 'Home Alone' movie

Macaulay Culkin gets honest about 'Home Alone' favourite film

Macaulay Culkin, the star of Home Alone, did two movies in the franchise. Both were classic and box office hits. But between those two, in a recent rare interview, he shared his favourite film.



Appearing on Hot Ones, the actor said it was the sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and the reason for this was “I got paid more," he shared. "I think I own five percent of the net."

"And also 15 perfect of the merchandising. So, if you buy a Talkboy I’m like yeah, I’ll take 15 percent of that. Thank you very much. By the way, buy a Talkboy this Christmas," the My Girl star noted.

Elsewhere in the interview, he also opened up about his kids, i.e., two sons, and, to them, he and his wife, also an actress, Brenda Song, they have no idea their parents "are famous.”

The star continued, “They see momma on TV because when she’s not around, I put on [her TV show] Suite Life [The Suite Life of Zack and Cody]. Just saying. I say oh yeah, no I showed them some Suite Life and you know what [my son] Dak said?

“He goes: ‘Someday I want to grow up and marry a girl just as pretty as [Brenda’s character] London Tipton.’ I’m like: ‘Yeah yeah, yep yep,’” the 44-year-old added.

Unlike his kids, Macaulay was a household name when he was their age, leading him to step away from the spotlight in the mid-1990s.

“Well, you have to understand, at least then, I was retired. For at least a big chunk of that. For at least like six or seven years of that,” the Richie Rich star added.

“Like just went to high school, I got married way too young, things like that you know. I was actually pretty good at reading,” he noted.

"I was kind of vivaciously reading through the scripts. But there was a couple that slipped through," Macaulay concluded.