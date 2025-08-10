 
Kourtney Kardashian responds to backlash for skipping life vest on son

Kourtney Kardashian amassed online criticism upon sharing a photo of her 21-month-old toddler on a boat without safety gear on son

August 10, 2025

Kourtney Kardashian has broken her silence after being schooled on responsible parenting during her family vacation in Idaho.

The Lemme founder, 46, shared the photos on Friday via Instagram, showing her cruising through the waters of Idaho with her 21-month-old son Rocky Thirteen without a life vest. Her vacation destination required those 14 years of age and younger to wear safety gear.

Fans took notice and critiqued the reality star, with one commenting, "You gotta make sure the kids are wearing life vests at all times! Just like you wouldn't drive them around without a seatbelt/car seat. Water is so unpredictable and can be devastatingly dangerous."

Some Reddit users also expressed their annoyance as one wrote, "Rocky should be wearing a life jacket. Such dangerous neglect," while another person added, "Kids on boats should always be wearing appropriate life vests, and it looks like it’s sitting in the seat right next to them."

The Kardashians star responded on Saturday with an update that she has now found a vest suitable for toddlers.

"update: bought a life vest that fits! good looking out. honestly didn't think about some of the dangers. thank you for making me aware and hopefully this helps make other mommies aware of the dangers of certain types of boating without a life vest," she responded in an Instagram Story post along with a screenshot of the life vest manufacturer. 

Before the life vest purchase, Kardashian Barker had reposted the same boat photo of herself and son Rocky to her Instagram Stories, using the moment to acknowledge World Breastfeeding Week. She told fans she’s been nursing for "21 months and going strong."

Kardashian Barker, who shares her youngest child, Rocky, with drummer husband Travis Barker, is also a mom to three other children with ex-partner Scott Disick, including sons Mason, 15, and Reign, 10, plus daughter Penelope, 13.

