Sydney Sweeney admits major loss at young age

Sydney Sweeney, in a recent interview, shares what she appears to regret losing

August 10, 2025

Sydney Sweeney shares why privacy is huge
Sydney Sweeney shares why 'privacy is huge'

Sydney Sweeney is arguably the most sought-after actress in Hollywood. But given the star is seemingly at the top of her field, she admits she lost something important in her life.

It’s "privacy," the Euphoria star says, the constant spotlight is what makes her uncomfortable in an interview with The Times UK, which she gave before her controversial American Eagle Good Jeans ad.

"Privacy [is] huge," the 27-year-old shared. "You don’t realize how much that means until you lose it. I see all the time, ‘Oh, they sold themselves, they knew what they were signing up for. ’ But 18-year-old me had no idea what she was signing up for."

What becomes unbearable, Sydney explains, is the sight of paparazzi outside her home and the media scrutiny about her life, "[It’s] crazy," adding, "None of it’s real.”

As the Madame Web actress's fame is skyrocketing, the trust she has in people is further shrinking, she notes. "I’ve always been guarded. Definitely more so now. You let few people in who you trust."

Meanwhile, the American Eagle, after much controversy sparked by Sydney's ad, which faced accusations of promoting "eugenics" and "White supremacy," threw its weight behind the star in a statement they shared.

"'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone," it read.

