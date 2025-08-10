Reason Meghan Markle doesn't sell ‘As Ever' goods in UK

Meghan Markle does not ship her products to a specific region for a key reason.

The Duchess of Sussex, who does not send off her products to the UK, does so due to lack of star powder.

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede told Express: “I don’t think the UK is a focus for the As Ever brand as it’s driven by popularity and at the moment Meghan doesn’t have the star power in the UK that she once had.

“The idea of buying flower sprinkles is a bit alien to UK consumers. There is such a huge choice of rose wines in the UK from Kylie Minogue to Lady A that another brand just won't drive the volume or demand that they will need to make it a success.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.