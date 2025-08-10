Mel Gibson recalls fond 'Braveheart' memories

Mel Gibson gets candid about 'Braveheart'

Mel Gibson arrived in Ireland to attend a musical performance of songs from Braveheart, a movie which the star filmed thirty years ago in the country.



The score, which the actor said was composed by James Horner, was inspired by Celtic music.

"This film was a joy to make, and my mother was born in Longford, so I was raised on this kind of music myself, so it was a real treat for me to explore this culture and the sound of it," the 69-year-old said as he became emotional.

He continued, “In the Braveheart score, you can hear bits and pieces of old tunes that he borrowed from. He drew from a very rich source of music and poetry that's part of this country, as well as Scotland."

Although Braveheart tells the story of Scottish rebel William Wallace, who rose in revolt against King Edward I of England, the film was primarily filmed in Ireland.

This is because the ground in Ireland was firmer compared to Scotland. Additionally, the Irish government offered 1600 army reserves as extras.

Scores of fans traveled to attend the musical event with Maksim Okhotnikov, 8, dressed up in the lead character's costume, told PA news agency, "I didn't watch all of the film, I just watched pieces because it's (rated) 16+."

Similarly, Nathan, who is seven, and his father, Adam Walker, met the film's cast, whose members, including Angus Macfadyen, John Murtagh, and Mhairi Calvey, attended the event.

"Obviously, he's too young to watch the full movie, so I was trying to show him the quotes, the big freedom speech at the end of the movie," the dad said.

"We were watching that, we were watching the mad Irishman of course, David O'Hara, who plays Stephen of Ireland," Mr Walker told the outlet.

Braveheart, the epic war drama, won five Oscars, including the best picture.