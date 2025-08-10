Billy Joel ex-wife breaks silence on his ‘homewrecker' label

Billy Joel ex-wife addresses his ‘homewrecker’ title

Billy Joel’s ex-wife, Elizabeth Weber talked about his “homewrecker” title.

This label for the iconic singer came after he had an affair with her during his time in the rock band, Attila, with best friend Jon Small, who was married to Elizabeth at that time.

The Uptown Girl hitmaker has also recently confessed that he had attempted suicide twice and fell into a coma after the infidelity.

Eventually, Billy and Elizabeth tied the knot in 1973, but divorced each other almost a decade later in 1982.

Now, during a chat with Us Weekly Elizabeth revealed, “I never thought of Bill as the homewrecker.”

She proceeded to explain how her marriage to Jon was already in shambles and how the light of her life was her son, Sean.

“The home was wrecked. We didn't have a deep connection, Jon and I. Almost in a way, my life began again when my son was born. Sean just lit up every room,” Elizabeth opened up.

She continued, “He was an adorable, precocious child. So I really never thought of Bill as a homewrecker because there wasn't much home to wreck.”

With respect to her relationship with the Piano Man singer, she said both them “became, like, an arc.”

The mom-of-one explained, “We were unto ourselves with Sean. So, I wasn't seeking anyone's approval because while I don't really play an instrument anymore, I'm kind of rock and roll, too.”

“I'm outside of the boundaries. And I decided in those days that I wanted to live a certain life,” she mentioned.

Also addressing Billy Joel’s brain disorder diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), Elizebeth stated, “…Right now, he's struggling with something that's...that's a big thing.”