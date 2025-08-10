Meghan Markle sends special message to her UK fam

Meghan Markle loves how UK manages to get her 'As Ever' products

Meghan Markle has hinted towards shipping her As Ever products to the UK as well.

Recently, brand and culture expert Nick Ede told Express UK that he thinks the reason the Duchess of Sussex is not shipping her lifestyle brand’s products to the UK is because she lacks “Star power” there.

He said, “I don’t think the UK is a focus for the As Ever brand as it’s driven by popularity and at the moment Meghan doesn’t have the star power in the UK that she once had.”

Adding, “The idea of buying flower sprinkles is a bit alien to UK consumers. There is such a huge choice of rose wines in the UK from Kylie Minogue to Lady A that another brand just won't drive the volume or demand that they will need to make it a success.”

Now, via the official Instagram handle of As Ever, Meghan posted a photo showcasing her shadow on the wall holding a wine glass.

The caption of the post read, “Oh, we see you too!”

“Australia, UK, Canada - love to see how you’re finding a way to get your As ever products,” it added, which seemed like a hint at expanding her business further.

It concluded, “You have good taste…and good friends.”

This comes as currently Meghan Markle’s As Ever products only delivers in the United States.