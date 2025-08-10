Jennifer Aniston reveals topic she seeks Courteney Cox's advice on

Jennifer Aniston gets candid about hers and Courteney Cox's interests

Jennifer Aniston says she and Courteney Cox don't shy away from talking about topics that bore people to tears.

The LolaVie founder, 56, admitted that she hits up her BFF Cox, who also launched her home care brand Homecourt in recent years, whenever she needs tips on interior design.

"We usually talk interior design," The Morning Show star told People Magazine. "It kind of bores people to tears when we get into a room together. But it's what we love. It's our love language."

The star added, "What haven't I learned from Courtney?"

The Friends alum also revealed ways she unwinds after a long day, one of them including doing absolutely "nothing."

"I come home. I'm with my dogs. I'll put on music," with her current playlists including old and new artists, from Benson Boone and Alex Warner to Death Cab for Cutie and Radiohead.

She continued, "I'll talk to some friends on the phone, like people used to do. I like to just zone out to a great documentary, something that's going to be light on my heart and make me laugh. Maybe have friends over for dinner."

She also revealed that she tries to refrain from doomscrolling on social media during off hours.

"I try to stay away from the noise as much as possible," she told the magazine. "Thankfully, my algorithm is animals, architecture, hair and spiritual affirmations. So it's not that doomy."

Aniston is currently preparing to star in and executive produce an adaptation of Jennette McCurdy’s bestselling memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died.