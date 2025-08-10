Kourtney Kardashian reacts to second baby rumours with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian addresses rumours of another baby on the way

Kourtney Kardashian has dismissed rumours she's expecting another baby with husband Travis Barker.

The Lemme founder, 46, posted fresh photos from her Idaho family vacation on Friday, but was met with pregnancy speculations.

"RUMORS HAVE IT THAT YOU’RE PREGNANT KOURTNEY," one social media user wrote in the comments.

In one photo of Kardashian Barker could be seen holding her 21-month-old child, Rocky Thirteen, as they cruised on a boat, making fans wonder if she was hiding a baby bump.

"What is [Kourtney] doing hiding back there?" another fan asked, while a third questioned, “Why is [Kourtney] hiding? Is she pregnant again?"

"Eating pancakes and jumping off cliffs," the reality star replied in the comments, signalling that she wouldn't be engaging in an extreme sport if she were pregnant.

She then revealed via her Instagram Stories that her child’s placement was due to her breastfeeding.

The Kardashians star also shut down pregnancy rumours last month after she shared a carousel of photos from her vacation in Portofino, Italy.

As baby bump speculations sparked from a "bikini reflection photo," the Poosh founder reminded fans that she could be "breastfeeding, eating gelato, focaccia, pasta, not working out and living my best damn life baby!"

Kardashian, who welcomed her youngest child with Barker in November 2023, also shares three kids with ex Scott Disick.