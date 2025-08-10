James Marsden weighs in on his history with ‘Avengers Doomsday'

James Marsden recalls his time on ‘Avengers Doomsday’

James Marsden, Emmy nominee and Paradise actor just took a trip down memory lane for an interview, and recalled how Avengers Doomsday changed his life.

The chat happened while he sat with Vanity Fair and recalled his experience as an X-Men character.

For those unversed, the movie is said to release sometime in 2026, and while talking about reprising his role as Cyclops he revealed, “I’m getting a little long in the tooth to put on the superhero costume.”

But “I was excited because you’re a part of something gigantic, and I’ve spent 20 years listening to people say, ‘When are you coming back? When are you coming back? Are you coming back?'”

However, he also quipped “I’m dead. Well, maybe not. I’m going to have a tough time struggling to get into costume if they waited a couple more years. So it’s been a blast. It really has.”

He also tugged at heartstrings when he added, “It’s been a nice little homecoming to a role that really put me on the map.”

Reason being, “It was the first real event project that I was ever a part of, and a very beloved character, this icon from the comics,” according to Marsden himself. “And so to step back into that role was pretty special.”