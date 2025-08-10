Meghan Markle's on a path to ‘alienate' people via her lifestyle, expert speaks out

Meghan Markle is putting the pieces together to ‘create a more aspirational lifestyle’

A social media branding expert has just leaned in on Meghan Markle’s apparent shift, that risks ‘alienating’ the public.

Caitlin Jardine, Social Media Manager at Ellis Digital, is the expert in question and she recently spoke to Express.co.uk.

In that chat she warned that the wine being sold at £22 ($30) and sold at £66 ($90), with 13.5% ABV (alcohol by volume) this time around, 1% lower than before, could be “"alienating her fan base.”

She was quoted saying, “Having already associated herself with all things wellness, this could alienate some of her fan base who feel as though she is going against her core wellness-centred brand image, different to her existing line of products, with the potential to contradict her values around mindful living.”

But at the same time “what it does do is add versatility to her current line of ‘As Ever’ products, reflecting a more modern, balanced lifestyle,” the expert admitted.

It turns her “more rigid and ‘clean’,” aesthetic to one that is “more in tune with her diverse audience and how they live.”

This also followed a walk back down to pre-2020 Megxit where the social media expert claims “she has previously faced backlash for her lack of relatability due to her former royal stature and lifestyle”.

Because of that alone “her new line of rose is actually a smart move that can add depth and relatability to her brand and story, rather than something that is a detriment to it.”

Before concluding she also said, “The launch of Meghan's As Ever rosé wine suggests that she's looking to create a more aspirational, adult lifestyle offering, one that aligns with leisurely sophistication and the social status that wine often represents.”