 
Geo News

Queen Camilla makes major demand of King Charles against Prince William

Queen Camilla has seemingly made her thoughts clear on Prince William as well, amid Prince Harry’s reconciliation efforts

Royal
|

August 10, 2025

Queen Camilla puts her foot down against Prince William
Queen Camilla appears to have completely put her foot down with her husband over his eldest son.

Royal commentator Ian Pelham Turner is the one that made this comment public in his chat with the Mirror US.

According to the royal expert, Prince William has allegedly been “pushing to be the driving force behind the throne.” Leading Queen Camilla to make demands of her husband, urging him to “stop” it in its tracks.

Mr Turner also offered his own two cents on the matter and admitted, “Charles has great humanity, and I think he just needed the corners smoothed out, and I think that’s what Camilla has done more than anything.”

“I think what is happening at the moment, and it’s just my inkling, there’s nothing I can sort of prove, and say, ‘this is the case,’ but I get the feeling at the moment, that she’s seeing William trying to create issues and she’s told Charles to stop it.”

Before concluding he also added, “I want Charles to have his time, I get it, I think in a lot of ways, he is a very good King, I really do, and I think, where he’s come in his life now with Camilla by his side, Camilla is a much stronger person, I think, for him.”

