Princess Beatrice's connection to Prince Andrew gets her called out

Prince Andrew’s daughter Beatrice handed a scathing call out

Prince Andrew’s daughter has found herself eyeing the firing squad as a result of a public engagement.

This clap back and slight jibe has been issued by The Daily Beast’s Tom Skyes.

The Editor shared this in his most recent piece from 7th August and called out a public engagement carried out by the Duke of York’s daughter with the Abu Dhabi Bank.

For those unversed, the event was hosted in an effort to celebrate the opening of a new HQ in Mayfair, and was circulated using a group snap where the disgraced Duke’s daughter was “beaming” like “absolutely nothing was on fire.

He began by saying, “If you were a global bank trying to scream ‘trust,’ ‘transparency,’ and ‘not secretly funneling money around the world,’ who would you choose to front your brand? If your first answer was ‘Prince Andrew’s daughter,’ congratulations—you’re on the same wavelength as First Abu Dhabi Bank”.

The comment comes following the release of royal biographer Andrew Lownie’s book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

It’s made shocking headlines since its release and features insights into family fights, scandals and much more.

One such instance where even his daughter Princess Beatrice was included was in a portion detailing his “murky business dealings.”

According to Mr Skyes “most notably when, in 2019, a £750,000 payment landed in Andrew’s bank account from a Turkish fraudster that was identified as a “gift” to Princess Beatrice for her wedding.”