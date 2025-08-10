Ed Sheeran gets emotional over fans' support for new track

Ed Sheeran reacts to 'A Little More' love from fans

Ed Sheeran recently surprised fans after teaming up with Harry Potter star Rupert Grint for latest music video.

Nearly 15 years after working together, Sheeran teamed up with Grint, who’s famously known for his role of Ron Wasley in the Harry Potter franchise. Grint starred in the music video of Sheeran’s A Little More track.

Now, Sheeran reacted to the love he received on A Little More by sharing a special message on Instagram.

The Photograph hitmaker wrote, “Overwhelming response to this song and video.”

“Releasing something this personal always feels really bare and open, but I always find the deeper and more honest I go with lyrics, the more people connect to it,” he added.

Referring to the wedding dress he wore in the music video, Sheeran noted, “Also, who knew I looked so amazing in a wedding dress.”

“The sound is up now if you wanna start making videos directed to your exes with the song, I wanna see em all, get creative gang,” the Old Phone singer concluded.

It is worth mentioning that previously Rupert Grint was part of Ed Sheeran’s music video for Lego House in 2011.