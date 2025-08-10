Bob Dylan hints at new music with latest move

Bob Dylan hits the studio hinting at new music

Bob Dylan is back in the studio!

The 84-year-old legend, who is currently perform on Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour, spent two days at White Lake Studios in Albany, New York, with “members of his band.”

The studio’s CEO, David Bourgeois, was quoted in a press release that read:

“We want every artist and guest to feel relaxed and at home. We’ve had the privilege of working with many remarkable talents over the years, but this visit was truly special. I’m incredibly proud of our team.”

No further details about the recording session have been discussed as of yet.

This comes after Bob collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly on the latter’s latest album, Lost Americana, narrating a cinematic trailer for it.

In the clip, the folk legend described the record as “a sonic map of forgotten places, a tribute to the spirit of reinvention and a quest to reclaim the essence of American freedom.”

Bob Dylan said: “From the glow of neon diners to the rumble of the motorcycles, this is music that celebrates the beauty found in the in-between spaces.

"Where the past is reimagined, and the future is forged on your own terms,” he concluded.