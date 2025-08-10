 
Geo News

Expert rips apart Meghan Markle's brand from name to logo: 'Not memorable'

Meghan Markle's brand has come under scrutiny by an expert

By
Maryam Nasir
|

August 10, 2025


Meghan Markle's brand ripped apart by expert who says name is too close to 'as if'

Meghan Markle has been told her brand is not "memorable" and lacks essential elements.

Meghan’s brand has been analyzed by a branding expert, who thinks the logo doesn’t represent what the brand is selling, the name of the brand isn’t memorable, and even the choice of products isn’t ideal.

The Duchess of Sussex launched her brand, As Ever, in April, following the release of its companion Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, in March.

The brand sold products such as organic honey, crepe mix, jam, and flower sprinkles. She also launched wine in August. The brand sold out quickly everytime it launched products and restocked.

However, Jaimie Sarah, a branding expert, told the Express, "If I was advising her, I would have suggested that she truly carve her own path with products that could not be construed to be competing with any previous Royal-linked or Royal-founded brands."

"I also don't think the name is quite right, it's not memorable, it's too close to 'as if', thereby encouraging consumers to beggar belief, and doesn't link in any way to the brand story or the magic she is hoping to inject into her customers' homes and lives," she explained.

As for the logo, she said, "The logo is also quite bizarre, I'm not sure what palm trees have to do with jam, honey, tea or wine?"

Meghan Markle's brand As Ever was launched after a rebranding process. Her original brand was named American Riviera Orchard. 

Kate Middleton's major role if Prince George becomes king before age 18 explained
Kate Middleton's major role if Prince George becomes king before age 18 explained
Prince Harry warns Meghan Markle ahead of King Charles reunion
Prince Harry warns Meghan Markle ahead of King Charles reunion
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's formal return to Firm would undermine monarchy video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's formal return to Firm would undermine monarchy
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie react after new book exposes Andrew's past
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie react after new book exposes Andrew's past
Meghan Markle's on a path to ‘alienate' people via her lifestyle, expert speaks out
Meghan Markle's on a path to ‘alienate' people via her lifestyle, expert speaks out
Zara Tindall's daughter Mia 'really invested' in her mom's big day video
Zara Tindall's daughter Mia 'really invested' in her mom's big day
Meghan Markle sends special message to her UK fam
Meghan Markle sends special message to her UK fam
Princess Anne stands with York family amid shocking Prince Andrew claims video
Princess Anne stands with York family amid shocking Prince Andrew claims