Expert rips apart Meghan Markle's brand from name to logo: 'Not memorable'





Meghan Markle's brand ripped apart by expert who says name is too close to 'as if'

Meghan Markle has been told her brand is not "memorable" and lacks essential elements.

Meghan’s brand has been analyzed by a branding expert, who thinks the logo doesn’t represent what the brand is selling, the name of the brand isn’t memorable, and even the choice of products isn’t ideal.

The Duchess of Sussex launched her brand, As Ever, in April, following the release of its companion Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, in March.

The brand sold products such as organic honey, crepe mix, jam, and flower sprinkles. She also launched wine in August. The brand sold out quickly everytime it launched products and restocked.

However, Jaimie Sarah, a branding expert, told the Express, "If I was advising her, I would have suggested that she truly carve her own path with products that could not be construed to be competing with any previous Royal-linked or Royal-founded brands."

"I also don't think the name is quite right, it's not memorable, it's too close to 'as if', thereby encouraging consumers to beggar belief, and doesn't link in any way to the brand story or the magic she is hoping to inject into her customers' homes and lives," she explained.

As for the logo, she said, "The logo is also quite bizarre, I'm not sure what palm trees have to do with jam, honey, tea or wine?"

Meghan Markle's brand As Ever was launched after a rebranding process. Her original brand was named American Riviera Orchard.