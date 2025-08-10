David, Victoria Beckham's family rift spirals out of control

David, Victoria Beckham's family rift takes dark turn

David Beckham and his wife Victoria are reportedly facing claims of being “relentless” towards their son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz.

For the unversed, the 51-year-old fashion designer and the 50-year-old English former footballer have been accused of constantly attacking Brooklyn and Nicola.

A source close to the situation told Radar Online that David and Victoria "have been relentless for the last five years, constantly going after Brooklyn and Nicola.”

"There's been this ongoing pressure and criticism; they just can't seem to let Brooklyn and Nicola live their lives,” they added.

The insider revealed the problems began before the 26-year-old photographer and former model and Nicola’s wedding at her family’s home in Palm Beach, when the bride reportedly chose not to wear a dress from her mother-in-law’s fashion line.

However, the notorious wedding dress drama is "total b.s. Nicola ended up wearing Victoria's brand several times after the wedding because Nicola genuinely wanted to support her mother-in-law. But nothing is ever enough for Victoria,” the source said.

Notably, the Spice Girl member also felt disrespected when the 30-year-old American actress and filmmaker chose to be with her ailing grandmother over her glamour-packed 50th birthday bash last year.

Despite dealing with chaos, Nicola, The Last Airbender star, makes sure to never regard her in-laws with praise, as she calls the Beckhams “the great in-laws."

Brooklyn is supporting his wife amid family drama and "if they're trying to win their son back, constantly attacking his wife is the worst possible way to go about it. The attacks, subtle or otherwise, are doing the opposite of what Victoria and David claim to want,” they noted.

"People around them, friends of the family, are genuinely confused. They're asking, 'Why are they relentlessly hammering Brooklyn and Nicola?'"

"Brooklyn is just trying to create a beautiful life for himself and his wife. He doesn't deserve to be belittled or ignored for that. So now Brooklyn and Nicola are finally standing up for themselves,” the source highlighted.