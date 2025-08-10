Jackie Chan reveals surprising skill he turned to amid fear of stunts

Jackie Chan reveals he learnt how to sing, reveals why

Jackie Chan has revealed that he began learning to sing as he aged. The veteran action star revealed that he thought he needed to expand his skillset beyond stunts.

Jackie was honored with a career achievement award, the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera, at the Locarno Film Festival.

During a Q&A with the audience, he shared that every time he does a stunt, he’s afraid for his life.

Even when he appears on late-night U.S. talk shows, he’s asked to show his stunt skills. Therefore, the Karate Kid star thought about learning something else.

“I’m no Superman. I am scared,” the Police Story actor admitted. “Before a stunt, I go: ‘Am I going to die this time’?”

“I cannot do this forever. It’s just so dangerous,” Jackie recalled thinking.

He continued, “Whatever station I would go to, they ask me how to punch and kick. I thought, What should I do? I should learn how to sing. Then I started trying to learn how to sing.”

The Rush Hour star also changed his professional goal and outlook, prioritizing longevity.

Jackie Chan decided, “I wanna be the Asian Robert De Niro.”