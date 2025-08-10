 
Geo News

Here's how David Beckham, Victoria are cutting own throat amid family feud

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have been advised to take a new approach to Brooklyn, Nicola's feud

By
Syeda Zahra Furqan
|

August 10, 2025

Photo: David Beckham, Victoria advised not to attack Nicola Peltz amid Brooklyn drama: Source
Photo: David Beckham, Victoria advised not to attack Nicola Peltz amid Brooklyn drama: Source

David Beckham and Victoria are seemingly taking the wrong approach to their family feud. 

As fans will be aware, it has been reported that “Brooklyn and Nicola have been openly discussing starting a family.” 

Reportedly, this news has caused “David and Victoria" to panick "about what that could mean for them.”

Previously, a source told Star Magazine about the parents to four that “if they don’t fix things soon, they could very well end up cut off from their first grandchild — and that’s a terrifying prospect for both of them.”

Then, it was also established that the power couple is reportedly eager to sit down for “a proper heart-to-heart” with Brooklyn and Nicola. 

Photo: David Beckham and family
Photo: David Beckham and family

However, according to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, if the Beckhams truly want to mend fences, they’ll need to tread carefully especially when it comes to Nicola.

“Brooklyn is just trying to create a beautiful life for himself and his wife,” an insider shared and noted, “He doesn’t deserve to be belittled or ignored for that. So now Brooklyn and Nicola are finally standing up for themselves.”

Another source put it bluntly, "The Beckhams don’t seem to know how to handle the fact that their son has a spine and a voice. The constant PR attacks are ripping the family apart."

In conclusion, they concluded, "If anything, Victoria and David are just deflecting from issues in their own marriage. But Brooklyn? He’s a good kid. And he deserves better than this.”

Jackie Chan reveals surprising skill he turned to amid fear of stunts
Jackie Chan reveals surprising skill he turned to amid fear of stunts
Linda Hamilton drops bombshell about her unsettling experience on 'Osiris' set
Linda Hamilton drops bombshell about her unsettling experience on 'Osiris' set
David, Victoria Beckham's family rift spirals out of control
David, Victoria Beckham's family rift spirals out of control
Kanye West is in 'denial' over Bianca Censori plans
Kanye West is in 'denial' over Bianca Censori plans
Jackie Chan says old movies were better, points out flaw in Hollywood filmmaking
Jackie Chan says old movies were better, points out flaw in Hollywood filmmaking
Pete Davidson applauds Keke Palmer's parenting skills as he prepares for fatherhood
Pete Davidson applauds Keke Palmer's parenting skills as he prepares for fatherhood
Jamie Lee Curtis claps back at ‘Freakier Friday' hate
Jamie Lee Curtis claps back at ‘Freakier Friday' hate
Ian Anderson calls Beach Boys songs 'fake happy'
Ian Anderson calls Beach Boys songs 'fake happy'