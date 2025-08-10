Here's how David Beckham, Victoria are cutting own throat amid family feud

Photo: David Beckham, Victoria advised not to attack Nicola Peltz amid Brooklyn drama: Source

David Beckham and Victoria are seemingly taking the wrong approach to their family feud.

As fans will be aware, it has been reported that “Brooklyn and Nicola have been openly discussing starting a family.”

Reportedly, this news has caused “David and Victoria" to panick "about what that could mean for them.”

Previously, a source told Star Magazine about the parents to four that “if they don’t fix things soon, they could very well end up cut off from their first grandchild — and that’s a terrifying prospect for both of them.”

Then, it was also established that the power couple is reportedly eager to sit down for “a proper heart-to-heart” with Brooklyn and Nicola.

However, according to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, if the Beckhams truly want to mend fences, they’ll need to tread carefully especially when it comes to Nicola.

“Brooklyn is just trying to create a beautiful life for himself and his wife,” an insider shared and noted, “He doesn’t deserve to be belittled or ignored for that. So now Brooklyn and Nicola are finally standing up for themselves.”

Another source put it bluntly, "The Beckhams don’t seem to know how to handle the fact that their son has a spine and a voice. The constant PR attacks are ripping the family apart."

In conclusion, they concluded, "If anything, Victoria and David are just deflecting from issues in their own marriage. But Brooklyn? He’s a good kid. And he deserves better than this.”