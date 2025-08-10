Kourtney Kardashian's shocking decision pushes Kim to the edge

Tension between Kourtney, Kim Kardashian explodes over THIS

Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly threatened to leave her family’s reality TV empire amid ongoing clashes with sister Kim Kardashian.

An insider told Radar Online that the 46-year-old American media personality and socialite has been uncertain about her family’s famous reality TV show The Kardashians and is on the verge of leaving it. She is planning on spending more time with her children and husband, Travis Barker.

For the unversed, Kourtney, a mother of four children, shares Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick, and Reign Aston Disick with her ex-partner Scott Disick, while she welcomed Rocky Thirteen Barker with Travis.

"Kourtney's been distancing herself for a while now. And she's way happier for it. She thinks the whole fame game has gotten out of control, and she's not interested in being part of the circus anymore,” the source claimed.

Notably, Kim has denied the reports of a family feud; however, an insider close to the family told the same outlet the SKIMS founder is furious over her sister because she wants to leave the family business while making money from it with her brands Poosh and Lemme.

"Kim doesn't understand Kourt's mentality and thinks she's being a snob. After all, Kourtney got rich off Keeping Up with the Kardashians and became successful because of it. Kim reminds her that her brands would never have gotten off the ground if not for the family's name,” the insider stated.

"Kim takes most of the credit. She thinks Kourtney is being hypocritical. They get in constant fights over it,” they concluded.