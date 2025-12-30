Jennifer Lopez to head into 2026 solo or with 'secret lover'?

Jennifer Lopez, iconic singer and actress, has sparked curiosity as fans are wondering if she will start 2026 flying solo or quietly dating someone new.

The 56-year-old star has kept her personal life private since her split from Ben Affleck, and this holiday season offered little hint of romance.

Close sources said that Lopez spent the last days of 2025 surrounded by family and her twins, Max and Emme, choosing reflection and calm over public appearances.

Friends noted that she is enjoying this period of independence, focusing on herself, her children, and her career.

Although speculation about a possible “secret lover” has popped up on social media but the Unstoppable actress has not commented publicly on her love life.

However, her choice to stay private shows that she may want peace and family time over headlines.

Lopez has also stayed busy with music, performances and other projects, putting her energy into work and personal growth.

Fans are watching closely as Lopez heads into the new year, enjoying her life, focusing on herself while taking things at her own pace.

Jennifer Lopez reportedly will welcome 2026 on her own or with someone special, is still a mystery, keeping her fans curious and excited to see what the star will do next.