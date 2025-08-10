Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo slams haters and opens up about fertility journey

Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo calls out haters

Jelly Roll’s wife is Bunnie Xo is putting marriage trouble rumors to rest.

"Someone said the other day, 'They used to always be together, and now you never see them together,'" Bunnie, 45, said on the Dumb Blonde podcast. "I’m like, ‘Do you guys not know that for the past six months [that] I’ve been trying to make a baby?'"

"My husband has to work to f***ing bring home the bacon," Bunnie remarked.

Bunnie shared that she’s been on IVF medication and dealing with emotional situations as well.

"Luckily, I get the luxury of working from home. He doesn’t. He has to make appearances, but I literally have been on IVF meds for f***ing six months and going through heartbreak and f***ing so much s***," she shared.

"That’s why you haven’t seen me [because] mama’s about to pop out. I gotta remind them. I might even do a sexy photoshoot and piss off all the f***ing [haters]," she said.

Bunnie and Jelly Roll (real name Jason Bradley DeFord) have been married since 2016. The couple have been vocal about their fertility journey.

Last month, Bunnie opened up about the IVF journey on her podcast. She noted that she told Jelly Roll that she wanted to have a baby and take up gardening.

"And I was just like, I feel like I’ve accomplished so much in my life. And the only thing that’s left is to raise a baby and garden. I’m in my baby mama [and] gardening era," she said.

Revealing his sweet response, Bunnie said, "J was like … ‘I would love to have a baby with you.’ And that was not the response that I thought he would say. I was just like, ‘Wow really? Have you always felt like that?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, I will always have a baby with you. If you want to have a baby, cool. If you don’t, cool. Whatever you want to do.’ So now he’s, like, really excited about it."