Billy Joel's ex-wife Elizabeth Weber breaks silence on first divorce

Elizabeth Weber, Billy Joel’s ex-wife, spoke her out about divorce with Billy's friend Jon Small

August 10, 2025

Elizabeth Weber, Billy Joel’s ex-wife, has broken silence about their marriage and the scandalous affair that led her to leave her first husband, Jon Small, for the famed singer.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, Elizabeth Weber said she “never thought of Bill as the homewrecker,” but admitted she had to “tread carefully” because her relationship with Small was far from perfect.

When Elizabeth first met Billy Joel while still married to Jon, who was not only her husband but also Joel’s best friend and bandmate.

Their affair, which contributed to the band’s breakup, is said to have deeply affected Joel’s mental health a struggle that included severe depression and two suicide attempts.

For those unversed, the affair remained a central theme in the new two-part HBO documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes, which premiered in July. In the film, Joel touches on the infidelity and his feelings of guilt over being a homewrecker.

“The home was wrecked,” Elizabeth Weber told the publication and added, “We didn’t have a deep connection, Jon and I. Almost in a way, my life began again when my son was born. Sean just lit up every room. He was an adorable, precocious child. So I really never thought of Bill as a homewrecker because there wasn’t much home to wreck.”

“He never really said anything to me,” Jon Small said in the documentary.

“The only practical answer I can give as to why Billy took it so hard was because he loved me that much and that it killed him to hurt me that much. Eventually I forgave him.”

Reflecting on her relationship with Billy Joel, Elizabeth Weber explained to the publication, “Bill and I became, like, an arc. We were unto ourselves with Sean. So, I wasn’t seeking anyone’s approval because while I don’t really play an instrument anymore, I’m kind of rock and roll, too. I’m outside of the boundaries. And I decided in those days that I wanted to live a certain life.”

“If I wanna talk to him or if I have something to say, I am able to contact him whenever I want to,” she said in conclusion. 

