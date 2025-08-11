 
Zach Bryan makes major vow on social media

Zach Bryan, in a back-and-forth with football fans, shares his decision

August 11, 2025

Zach Bryan, a hit country musician, recently took a jibe at the fans of his football rival team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

As a Philadelphia Eagles fan, the Revival singer asked in a recent tweet on X, “Where are all the three peat people from last year?”

It was a dig at Chiefs fans who eyed a three Super Bowl straight wins, but the Eagles dashed their hopes by beating them earlier this year.

This drew a sharp reaction from the fans, leading Zach to joke, “Please understand I will never play in Kansas City. I’ll be about to finish my show and then get a taunting call if I play at that stadium.”

His seemingly playful banter fits in with what remains of his tour dates in 2025, i.e., Colorado, San Francisco, West Virginia, Notre Dame, and Michigan.

Unlike this interaction, Zach's earlier chat with a fan was a 'dream come true' for him. At the BST Hyde Park festival, he invited a fan to the stage and celebrated his birthday by singing Heading South after he expressed his wish about it. “Life changed. Die a happy man," Ollie Hawkin wrote in a post on Instagram.

Around 65,000 fans attended the event, leading the 29-year-old to call himself “luckiest man in the world to be here," as he remembered, "We played Islington Assembly two years ago and we went back there last night. It’s crazy to go from 1000 people there to this crowd."

“I feel like the luckiest man in the world to be here. I love you so much, London," Zach concluded.

