Prince Harry unaware 'what is he going to do' if Royals don't take him back

Prince Harry is tiptoeing back into his Royal life and luxuries

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 11, 2025

Prince Harry wants to go back to the Royals in a fresh change of heart, says a source.

The Duke of Sussex, who has recently extending an olive branch to King Charles, wants to crawl back to his life of glamour and duty.

A source recently told the Daily Mail, "Harry has shifted into a new way of thinking. The tone is now all about 'deconflicting' with his family."

They further explained: "That’s why his household agreed to draw up a ‘grid’ of his activities and share them with Buckingham Palace, and by extension with Kensington Palace."

Meanwhile, expert Samara Gill tells The Sun's Royal Exclusive: "In my opinion, this looks like Harry crawling back and saying, 'Please please let me in because I don't know what I'm going to do without you guys'."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

