Why Meghan Markle did not think her marital home was 'a big deal'

Meghan Makrle was denied request to live in the historic Windsor Castle right at the time she was married to Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex, was allotted the humble Frogmore Cottage instead when she began her married life in 2018.

Royal historian Hugo Vickers previously told The Times : "There are empty bedrooms and suites in the private apartments which the Sussexes may have had their eye on, or perhaps some former living quarters in the castle grounds converted into other things.

"But I can see how it might not be entirely appropriate to have a young family living there."

Meanwhile, Royal author Katie Nicholl, in her book The New Royals, penned: "The cottage was a big deal. The Queen's entrance into the gardens is right next to their cottage. It is essentially her backyard, her solitude, and her privacy.

“She was giving that up in gifting Harry and Meghan Frogmore Cottage. We all thought it was very big of her. She said 'I hope they'll respect it'."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.