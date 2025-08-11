Kelly LeBrock gets honest about leaving Hollywood

Kelly LeBrock looks back at 'running' away from Hollywood

Kelly LeBrock is a known name from the 1980s, as her hit credits include 1984’s The Woman in Red and 1985’s Weird Science, which made her decision significant when she abruptly left Hollywood.



Now, in an interview with Fox News Digital, she looked back at stepping away from the spotlight. "I ran away. I didn't step away," she said. "I ran away. I was never impressed with myself or Hollywood. I never really cared about it. And I did the right thing."

For the mum-of-three raising her children is more important than her career, which she left at the height of her fame.

"You know, I could always go back to a career, but I couldn't go back to my children," the 65-year-old noted.

"And that was the most important thing to me was raising my children, because I grew up in boarding school. At five [years old], I was sent away. And I didn't want to have that story for my children," the New York native added.

Away from the limelight, Kelly said she is enjoying a simpler life on her ranch in rural Southern California.

"I have a bevy of animals, which is what I was doing," she continued. "I was taking care of the chickens and the sheep and the goats and the horses and the dogs and the cats."

"So, I really ran away," the Hard to Kill star shared. "I mean, the hardest thing for me is not putting on makeup or trying to look nice. It's trying to get those chin hairs out of my chin."

Elsewhere in the interview, Kelly expressed excitement for the project she is working on to launch in the future.

"And it's a whole new world. What can I say? But I'm excited about my future. I'm developing a Kelly Care product, which is going to help people with their wounds for their pets and grooming. And I'm excited about that, but not interested in Hollywood," she concluded.