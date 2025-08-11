 
Kylie Jenner enjoys therapeutic birthday amid Timothee Chalamet split buzz

Kylie Jenner, who hasn't been seen with Timothee Chalamet for a month, recently fueled split rumours after revealing she's been listening to breakup songs on repeat

August 11, 2025

Kylie Jenner is relishing in therapeutic activities on turning 28.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder began with a daytime celebration on Sunday, packed with group art therapy and an IV drip stop.

“Art for my birthday hahah,” the beauty mogul wrote on one of the snaps she shared via Instagram Stories.

By the look of the pictures, the whole group appeared to be working around the same theme, painting a sun with their own face inside it.

The outdoor setup was kept vibrant and summery with sunflowers, umbrellas, and long benches for the group to sit together.

For the daytime celebration, the mom-of-two dressed in a black ruffled crop top with lace details, a pair of low-waist blue jeans, black slippers, and a belt.

The Kardashians star later changed into a cosy brown set to undergo an IV drip treatment and enjoy her meal, which came with a surprise birthday tribute in what appeared to be ketchup.

The reality star also posted a nostalgic moment from her childhood in a separate Instagram post, writing “happy birthday to meeee.”

Birthday tributes piled up from her mother and all her sisters, including Kendall Jenner, as well as Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian.

However, notably absent was her actor boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, who posted a motivational snap on social media but made no public mention of Jenner's big day.

Speculations of a breakup have already been going strong as the couple hasn’t been seen together for a month. Only a few days ago, Jenner revealed via Instagram Stories that she was listening to breakup songs on repeat.

The couple have been romantically linked since early 2023 and have made several PDA-packed public appearances at awards shows earlier this year. 

