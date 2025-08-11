Christie Brinkley shares surprising stance on marriage after 4 weddings

Christie Brinkley drops bold marriage opinion following multiple weddings

Christie Brinkley is sharing her unconventional view on marriage after walking down the aisle four times.

The 71-year-old former Sports Illustrated model sat with Sex and the City star Kristin Davis on Are You a Charlotte? on August 7, podcast discussed whether lifelong marriage is outdated.

Shring her insights into her different approach on marriage, Brinkley said, "You could get married, like, ‘We’ll see if you want to renew it in five years.’ Every five years, go, ‘Do you want to renew?’ That way, if you’re getting bored or whatever, you can get out of it without all the lawyers and all that stuff.”

Though she may question the “until death do us part” tradition, Brinkley hasn’t given up on romance.

She shared with People back in April that she still has hope for her "miracle guy."

“I still believe in love,” she told the outlet, noting, there might be some “miracle guy out there” for her, but if not, “It’s okay.”

Reflecting on past relationships, she admitted, “I’m too trusting, I’m a fool for love,” she told The New York Times in July.

From her four marriages, she’s learned “that love takes work. Sometimes you need to rely on experts. I wish I could have found ways to save some; I wish I hadn’t married others.”

“The relationships I was in made me feel unloved,” but she now knows “that in the right arms, I’m lovable,” she added.