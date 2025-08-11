Khloe pens heartfelt note for 'soulmate' sister Kylie Jenner

Khloe Kardashian celebrates Kylie Jenner's 28th birthday

Khloe Kardashian tugged at some heartstrings with a heartfelt note for 'soulmate' sister Kylie Jenner.

The 42-year-old reality star took to her Instagram account on Sunday, August 10, to mark Kylie's 28th birthday with a sweet tribute.

In the celebratory post, she also posted several snaps of Kylie donning matching color dresses from their recent shoot.

"My sweet, sweet baby Ky," Khloe began, "Happy, happy birthday to my baby!"

"From the moment you came into this world, I never knew my heart could hold so much love. You are my kind, brilliant, hilarious, beautiful sister—and every day, you continue to amaze me," the proud sister gushed.

The Good American cofounder went on to say, "You’ve taught me more than I could ever put into words. How to be strong, how to lead with love, how to laugh even in the chaos, and how to show up for the people you care about. Watching you be the radiant soul that you are fills me with endless pride."

Expressing her gratitude for being Kylie's sister, she noted, "I truly don’t know what I’d do without you. I thank God every single day that I get to do life with you. My soulmate sister. My partner in all lifetimes and especially in the afterworld."

"I hope this year brings you magic, joy, deep peace, and everything your heart desires. You deserve the world, Ky. I love you beyond words, always and forever," giving endless prayers and well wishes for the Kylie Cosmetic founder, she concluded post with end notes, "With all my heart, Your second mommy, Khloé."