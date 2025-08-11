Dave Chappelle shares major update on unreleased doc

Dave Chappelle screens 'Live in Real Life' at MVAAFF

Dave Chappelle: Live in Real Life is the documentary the comedian made during the COVID pandemic.



Under lockdowns, the 51-year-old decided to do something for his community, so he organized socially distanced concerts with his friends, fellow comedians, and musicians, as well as shooting the whole process for the documentary.

It was initially titled Dave Chappelle: This Time, This Place, while Steven Bogner and Julia Reichert directed it.

At the Tribeca Film Festival in 2021, the documentary premiered, but in the same year, Dave's stand-up special, The Closer, sparked backlash for transphobic jokes, which, in turn, impacted the project's distribution.

But now, the documentary is retitled as Dave Chappelle Live In Real Life as it screened at the 23rd annual Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF).

Variety reported, the Half Baked star in an address to the audience on stage on his transphobic jokes, said, “I’ve gone on to get snubbed by the Grammys and the Emmys because someone thought it was a good idea to tell trans jokes."

He continued, “It took a lot of courage for all of those comedians to come out there because COVID was so new. Everyone was still so isolated, and it was real fear."

“And the other thing is, no one had worked in a hundred nights. Everyone stunk when they got there, but it didn’t matter. It was so much fun to be together again. It was just like when we all started in the comedy club, we realized how much we loved being around each other," the star added.

Moreover, Dave shared that his alma mater, the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C., will receive the proceeds from the event’s ticket sales.

“Ellington gave me a sense of community. It was a predominantly Black school when I went there, and that was important because everything in the news was so negative," the comedian concluded.