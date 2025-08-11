Sophie Turner shuts down mom shaming with fiery response

Sophie Turner claps back at mom-shaming remarks

Sophie Turner is shutting down criticism about her parenting

Earlier this week, the Game of Thrones star took to her Instagram account and posted a video of herself enjoying the Oasis concert at London’s Wembley Stadium.

She wrote in the caption of the post, “Bucket hats & beers. That'll do me. Thank you @levis.”

One follower wrote, questioning her night out, writing, “Lmfao I think she has forgotten that she has two kids.”

Sophie did not play coy and responded, writing, “Ah, I'm so sorry, sometimes, I forget some people can't think for themselves.”

She sarcastically cleared that she is not the only parent of her kids and has shared custody with their father, “So, get this … There's this crazy thing called shared custody.”

“Maybe, just maybe, they were with their dad that day,” she quipped.

For the unversed, Sophie is mom to two daughters, Willa and Delphine, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Jonas.

The former couple parted ways after four years of marriage in 2023 and went through a public custody battle.

Moreover, Sophie has always been vocal about mom shaming and single parenthood, she shared insights into her motherhood journey with The Times of London in 2024, sharing, “There's so much shame that comes with motherhood,” . “You go to work, you're shamed. If you don't go to work, you're shamed.”

Back in 2024, Sophir briefly relocated to Spain for a project with ITV's Joan and had to call in a friend to move in briefly for her kids.

"She ended up staying with me at mine because I didn't want to be alone," Turner told the publisher. "The crew really held me through it, and I didn't ever come home alone at the end of the day."