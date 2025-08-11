 
Timothée Chalamet seemingly snubs Kylie Jenner on 28th birthday

Timothée Chalamet breaks silence with cryptic post on Kylie Jenner's 28th birthday

August 11, 2025

Kylie Jenner marked her 28th birthday with a sun-soaked art therapy session and an IV drip retreat.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared an insider look at the daytime celebration, with Timothee Chalamet, 29, nowhere to be seen.

While it is likely that the French-American actor might have been caught up in filming the upcoming Dune: Part Three and Marty Supreme, he still made no public mention of her birthday on social media. Instead, he only shared a cryptic post about dreaming big.

The apparent snub has intensified split speculation, especially as the pair haven't been seen together in over a month. Adding to the rumours, Jenner recently admitted she has been listening to breakup songs on repeat.

Neither Chalamet nor Jenner has publicly addressed the rumours.

The couple have been romantically linked since early 2023 and made several PDA-packed public appearances at awards shows earlier this year, including the Golden Globe Awards, the BAFTA Film Awards, and the Oscars,  following their red carpet debut together at the 70th David di Donatello Awards in Rome.

