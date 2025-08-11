Kendall Jenner celebrates Kylie's 28th amid Timothee Chalamet snub

Kendall Jenner’s sweet 28th birthday tribute to Kylie amid Timothée Chalamet snub

Kendall Jenner marked her sister Kylie Jenner’s 28th birthday on Sunday with a series of tributes.

The 28-year-old model first took to Instagram Stories to share a smiling snap of Kylie posing with a bottle of liquor shaped like the number eight—a design tied to Kendall's own tequila and vodka brand 818. Kendall captioned the photo “28” to nod to her younger sister’s milestone year, which Kylie reposted to her own Stories shortly.

Hours later, Kendall tapped into nostalgia, posting a two-photo childhood carousel on Instagram featuring the sisters in their early years. “My little lady forever,” she wrote in the caption.

Kendall’s posts joined a wave of family well-wishes, with their mother Kris Jenner and half-sisters Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian each sharing their own birthday messages.

But one conspicuous absence was of Timothée Chalamet. The Oscar-nominated actor, who has been romantically linked to Kylie since early 2023, was missing from her sun-soaked wellness-themed celebration and made no public mention of her birthday. Instead, he posted a cryptic “dream big” message on his own Instagram the same day, further fueling ongoing split speculation.

Kylie and Chalamet dominated the headlines earlier this year with multiple PDA-packed appearances, including at the Golden Globes and U.S. Open.

However, the pair haven’t been spotted together in over a month, and Kylie recently hinted at heartache by sharing that she’d been listening to breakup songs on repeat.