Jennifer Lopez keeps her cool during onstage mishap

Jennifer Lopez kept calm and laughs off an unexpected crisis during her latest performance

August 11, 2025

Jennifer Lopez recently faced onstage cricket crisis during her latest performance at the Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Aug 10.

The iconic singer was in the middle of her performance when an unexpected guest joined her on stage, a large cricket that crawled up her dress and toward her neck.

Instead of panicking, Lopez smoothly grabbed the insect and tossed it aside, all without missing a note.

She quipped, “It was tickling me,” with a flashing smile before seamlessly continuing her set.

Fans quickly shared video footage of the moment, with Lopez’s official fan account joking, “Plot twist: @JLo just started rehearsals for Kiss of the Cricket Woman … on stage … in real time. ????????????.”

Supporters and fans praised her calmness, with one commenting, “She is just the best! ???? really fun moment but so professional at the same time! ????”

Another fan commented, “The cricket walking on her neck and she’s just chill, finishing the song like nothing’s going on. Then at the end, she takes the bug off with total class! If it were me, I’d be screaming already! ????????????”

