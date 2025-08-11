Kris Jenner gets emotional on 'baby girl' Kylie Jenner's birthday

Kris Jenner pens note on Kylie Jenner birthday

Kylie Jenner celebrated her 28th birthday on August 10, 2025.

On the big day of the makeup mogul, Kris Jenner penned an emotional note for her.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Kris, the momager of the Kardashian clan, paid a sweet tribute to the reality TV star.

Sharing a carousel of photos with Kylie along with some of her childhood pictures, Kris wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to my baby girl @kyliejenner!!”

She went on to write, “You are truly beautiful inside and out, and are the best daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, and friend… you are so smart, strong, creative, loving, kind, funny, and always so supportive.”

Kris Jenner also added, “I am beyond blessed that God chose me to be your mommy and we get to live this life together and make the most amazing memories!”

“I love you beyond measure and I hope you have the most magical year yet. I love you Mommy,” she concluded.

In the comments section fans and followers flooded their love for adorable mother-daughter.

One user wrote, “Kylie definitely the favorite.” Meanwhile another called them, “iconic.”

“Stormie looks exactly like Kylie omg exactly Kylie is absolutely gorgeous and so is Stormie,” the third user noted, referring to Kylie’s daughter Stormi.

It is worth mentioning that Kylie Jenner celebrated her 28th birthday with close family and friends.