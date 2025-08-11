 
Geo News

Kris Jenner gets emotional on 'baby girl' Kylie Jenner's birthday

Kris Jenner 'blessed' to be makeup mogul Kylie Jenner's mother

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 11, 2025

Kris Jenner pens note on Kylie Jenner birthday
Kris Jenner pens note on Kylie Jenner birthday

Kylie Jenner celebrated her 28th birthday on August 10, 2025.

On the big day of the makeup mogul, Kris Jenner penned an emotional note for her.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Kris, the momager of the Kardashian clan, paid a sweet tribute to the reality TV star.

Sharing a carousel of photos with Kylie along with some of her childhood pictures, Kris wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to my baby girl @kyliejenner!!”

She went on to write, “You are truly beautiful inside and out, and are the best daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, and friend… you are so smart, strong, creative, loving, kind, funny, and always so supportive.”

Kris Jenner also added, “I am beyond blessed that God chose me to be your mommy and we get to live this life together and make the most amazing memories!”

“I love you beyond measure and I hope you have the most magical year yet. I love you Mommy,” she concluded.

In the comments section fans and followers flooded their love for adorable mother-daughter.

One user wrote, “Kylie definitely the favorite.” Meanwhile another called them, “iconic.”

“Stormie looks exactly like Kylie omg exactly Kylie is absolutely gorgeous and so is Stormie,” the third user noted, referring to Kylie’s daughter Stormi.

It is worth mentioning that Kylie Jenner celebrated her 28th birthday with close family and friends.

Keke Palmer discusses viral memes about her on internet
Keke Palmer discusses viral memes about her on internet
Kathie Lee Gifford remembers late hubby on anniversary of death
Kathie Lee Gifford remembers late hubby on anniversary of death
Jennifer Lopez keeps her cool during onstage mishap
Jennifer Lopez keeps her cool during onstage mishap
Jamie Lee Curtis reacts to Lindsay Lohan's heartfelt confession
Jamie Lee Curtis reacts to Lindsay Lohan's heartfelt confession
Halle Berry 'cooking issues' led to divorce with David Justice?
Halle Berry 'cooking issues' led to divorce with David Justice?
Kendall Jenner celebrates Kylie's 28th amid Timothee Chalamet snub
Kendall Jenner celebrates Kylie's 28th amid Timothee Chalamet snub
Dave Chappelle shares major update on unreleased doc
Dave Chappelle shares major update on unreleased doc
Sophie Turner shuts down mom shaming with fiery response
Sophie Turner shuts down mom shaming with fiery response