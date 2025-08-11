Kim Kardashian celebrates Kylie Jenner's big day

Kim Kardashian calls Kylie Jenner 'GOAT' on her birthday

Kim Kardashian has marked Kylie Jenner’s birthday with a special post.

On Sunday, August 10, 2025, Kylie celebrated her 28th birthday.

To mark the Kylie cosmetics founder’s big day, Kim took to her Instagram and posted two stunning shots with her.

Kylie Jenner gets some love from sister Kim Kardashian

Alongside the photos featuring Kylie and Kim striking a pose in front of a blue background, the SKIMS founder wrote, “Kylie’s day!”

“Happy Birthday to the goat!” Kim added.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love and admiration.

One user wrote, “Two fav.” Meanwhile another called them “Beautiful sisters.”

“I love you happy birthday my love you deserve all the love in the world I wish you all the happiness I love you,” the third user penned.

Notably, Kylie Jenner also reciprocated the love from sister Kim Kardashian with a comment that simply read, “i love youuu.”

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters Kim and Kylie are daughters of Kris Jenner.

Kris shares Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and son Rob Kardashian with the late ex-husband Robert Kardashian. Meanwhile, the Kardashian-Jenner momager shares Kylie and Kendall Jenner with ex-partner Caitlyn Jenner.