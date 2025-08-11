'Fantastic Four' star Paul Walter Hauser admits to revealing his MCU role secret

Paul Walter Hauser already spilled his Fantastic Four role secret

Fantastic Four star Paul Walter Hauser has made a shocking confession.

In an interview with GQ, the actor, who made his MCU antihero debut as Mole Man in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, admitted that he already told a lot of people about his role.

Hauser said, “For the most part I was zip-lipped, and everybody understands at this point. They all know if you do Star Wars, or Marvel, you can’t talk about it.”

“But if I’m being honest—and I pride myself on my honesty nowadays—I probably told 70 or 80 random people, be it family members or fans. I’m not gonna lie and say I told literally no one. I told several dozen people,” he added.

The Golden Globe winner went on to add, “But at the same time, they weren’t blabbering it out, or giving it to news outlets. They were respectful, and excited, and what-have-you.”

“But if a little kid comes up to me in a wheelchair with a comic book, and they’re like, ‘Are you Mole Man?’ I would say something like, ‘I don’t know man, I hear there is a mole…’ And wink at them, just to get them excited,” said Hauser.

Referring to the strict MCU secrecy, Paul Walter Hauser said, “It’s like, you can get [arrested] for that, but it’s like, hopefully they’re catching the bad guys.”

Adding, “And when I look at Kevin Feige and the Marvel folks, I go, I think they’re probably busy with some other stuff. They’re probably not gonna chase me down and scalp me, or shoot a little [dart] into my neck.”

The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released on July 24, 2025.