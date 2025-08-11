Kourtney Kardashian drops sweet photo of young Kylie in the middle of family feud

Kourtney Kardashian marks Kylie Jenner's birthday amid Kim feud rumours

Kourtney Kardashian marked sister Kylie Jenner’s birthday with a sweet post on Instagram.

The reality TV star shared a carousel of photos with Kylie, including some throwback moments from her childhood.

One of the photos showed Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian sitting on a bench alongside a very young Kylie. The picture caught everyone's attention as it showed Kylie very small, not even a teenager.

The post also included other photos and a video clip of Kourtney and Kylie, which showed the Lemme founder kissing the Kylie Cosmetics mogul on the cheek.

In the caption, Kourtney wrote, “Tinker Bell! May you shine forever my little goose sister.”

It is worth mentioning that this comes amid rumours of tensions within The Kardashians family.

RadarOnline reported that Kourtney is on the verge of leaving the reality TV family’s empire. Sources revealed that Kourtney thinks the “whole fame game has gotten out of control.”

However, she’s having clashes with sister Kim Kardashian as the SKIMS founder “doesn't understand Kourt's mentality and thinks she's being a snob.”

Kim reportedly thinks Kourntey is “being hypocritical” and they get in “constant fights over it.”

Adding to Kim Kardashian, sources say she constantly reminds Kourtney “that her brands would never have gotten off the ground if not for the family's name.”