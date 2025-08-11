Jimmy Kimmel hints at major decision about future

Jimmy Kimmel says he obtained Italian citizenship

Recently, several Hollywood stars have opted to leave the United States following Donald Trump's win in the 2024 election. Now, Jimmy Kimmel is floating a similar move.



This is seen as a protest at the current president as the late-night host, appearing on his ex-girlfriend Sarah Silverman's podcast, said, "I did get Italian citizenship, I do have that. What's going on is as bad as you thought it was gonna be."

"It's so much worse, it's just unbelievable — I feel like it's probably even worse than he would like it to be," he continued.

Jimmy's remarks follow the statement Trump shared, "Fallon has no talent. Kimmel has no talent. They're next. They're going to be going, I hear they're going to be going."

Earlier, Ellen DeGeneres said she moved to the UK permanently after the 79-year-old won his re-election.

"We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, 'He got in, '" she said. "And we're like, 'We're staying here,'" the host said at the Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham.

Similarly, the talk show host Rosie O’Donnell shared her decision to move to Ireland.

“I’ve never had one moment where I have regretted moving here,” she told The Irish Times, as she concluded, “So I haven’t regretted for one moment leaving the country with my child, who is a special-needs child."