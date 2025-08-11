John Oliver unleashes fury on Dean Cain's new ICE gig

John Oliver slams Dean Cain for his latest move with ICE

John Oliver recently mocked erstwhile Superman actor Dean Cain’s new role with ICE.

On the latest episode of Last Week Tonight, the 48-year-old British-American comedian has criticised Cain after it was announced last week that Cain contemplates joining ICE, quipping it indicates the agency might be in “trouble."

Oliver also articulated his thoughts on the recent raids happening across the United States and stated ICE seems “more than a little desperate” when it comes to hiring new agents, noting they now do not follow age limits and are using “gross recruitment ads.”

He went on to talk about the 59-year-old Hollywood star, who proclaimed last week on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime that he “will be sworn in as an ICE agent, ASAP.”

Sharing his perspective, The Daily Show alum said, “You know, there’s an old saying in Hollywood: if all you can get is Dean Cain, you are f****.”

Oliver continued, “I’m not saying that ICE isn’t finding people. I’m just saying, when you are reduced to pinning a badge on the 59-year-old star of ‘The Dog Who Saved Christmas,’ ‘The Dog Who Saved Christmas Vacation,’ ‘The Dog Who Saved Holidays,’ ‘The Dog Who Saved Halloween,’ ‘The Dog Who Saved Easter’ and ‘The Dog Who Saved Summer,’ maybe you are in trouble.”

For the unversed, Cain depicted Superman/Clark Kent in the 1990s ABC show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, but in recent years, he has been acting in TV movies, including six The Dog Who Saved… movies.

Referring to his latest projects, The Lion King star uttered that Cain does not need to worry about covering his face while on duty to avoid being doxed.

“On the plus side, no need for that guy to wear a mask because the chances of anyone recognizing him are fucking zero,” he mentioned.